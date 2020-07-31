Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
224th Ads Commander Promoted To Colonel

CONTACT: Col. Richard Goldenberg, 518-786-4581

FOR RELEASE: Monday, Jul 27, 2020

The New York Air National Guard's 224th Air Defense Group (ADG) recently promoted five officers in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Promoted officers are:

Steven Rathmell, Ava, to Colonel. Rathmell is the Commander of the 224th Air Defense Squadron (ADS).

The 224th ADG is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron and 224th Support Squadron, located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C. area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector's (EADS) mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.

Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential. These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Air National Guard.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th Air Defense Group, visit www.eads.ang.af.mil.

