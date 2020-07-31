Maine DOE Update – July 31, 2020

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

The Mills Administration today released updated guidance to assist school communities in making their decisions about how to resume instruction this fall in the face of COVID-19. This guidance includes the Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk by color as well as updated requirements for schools to reopen safely. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has been awarded $16.9 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Rethink K-12 Education Models Funding. Maine is one of 11 States to receive funding. Maine’s project, Rethinking Remote Education Ventures (RREV) offers a multi-pronged solution with a primary goal of generating innovative remote learning models to provide equitable access to high quality remote learning opportunities for all students. | More

The Maine Department of Education has acquired enough copies of the Maine Education and School Statutes 2020-2021 Edition law book from the publisher, Swan Island Press, to distribute one, at no charge, to each superintendent of schools in Maine. | More

Final adoption of Chapter 132 is effective July 20, 2020, following the submission of all required Administrative Procedures Act (APA) documentation with the Secretary of State’s Office. Chapter 132: Learning Results: Parameters for Essential Instruction revised the English Language Arts, Life and Career Ready (formerly Career and Education Development), and Mathematics standards. | More

A policy on Requesting Reasonable Accommodations in dispute resolution matters has been reviewed and approved by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights and adopted by the Maine Department of Education. | More

Maine DOE team member Julie Pelletier is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Campaign. Learn a little more about Julie | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Juniper Hill School will be running a Teaching with Nature, Summer Educator Institute this summer in person August 5-8th at Juniper Hill School (with safety measures in place). It will be an opportunity for anyone interested in establishing outdoor learning at their schools or programs this fall. | More

The Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 4:00 – 5:00 pm to explore the issues around the reopening of Maine school libraries. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here