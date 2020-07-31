Interstate 15 Nightly Lane, Ramp Closures August 2-14 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is upgrading north and southbound Interstate 15 between St. Rose Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Clark County. Aggregate Industries SWC is the general contractor. Plans call for milling and placing new asphalt pavement, resulting in the following closures:

Sunday Night—Monday Morning, August 2-August 3

The Interstate 15 northbound on and offramps at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 2, until 6 a.m., August 3, in Clark County.

The Interstate 15 southbound offramp at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 2, until 6 a.m., August 3, in Clark County.

The outside travel lane along Interstate 15 southbound offramp at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 2, until 6 a.m., August 3, in Clark County.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning, August 3-August 4

The Interstate 15 northbound on and offramps at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 3, until 6 a.m., August 4, in Clark County.

The outside travel lane along Interstate 15 northbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 3, until 6 a.m., August 4, in Clark County.

Two inside travel lanes along Interstate 15 southbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 3, until 6 a.m., August 4, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning, August 4-August 5

The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramps at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 4, until 6 a.m., August 5, in Clark County.

The outside travel lane along Interstate 15 southbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 4, until 6 a.m., August 5, in Clark County.

Two inside travel lanes along Interstate 15 northbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 4, until 6 a.m., August 5, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning, August 5-August 6

The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramps at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 5, until 6 a.m., August 6, in Clark County.

Two inside travel lanes along Interstate 15 northbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 5, until 6 a.m., August 6, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning, August 6-August 7

The Interstate 15 northbound on and offramps at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 6, until 6 a.m., August 7, in Clark County.

The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramps at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 6, until 6 a.m., August 7, in Clark County.

Sunday Night—Monday Morning, August 9-August 10

The Interstate 15 northbound on and offramps at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 9, until 6 a.m., August 10, in Clark County.

The outside travel lane along Interstate 15 northbound at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 9, until 6 a.m., August 10, in Clark County.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning, August 10-August 11

Two inside travel lane along Interstate 15 northbound at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 10, until 6 a.m., August 11, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning, August 11-August 12

Two inside travel lane along Interstate 15 northbound at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 11, until 6 a.m., August 12, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning, August 12-August 13

The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramps at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 12, until 6 a.m., August 13, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning, August 13-August 14

The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramps at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 13, until 6 a.m., August 14, in Clark County.

The outside travel lane along Interstate 15 southbound at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 13, until 6 a.m., August 14, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.