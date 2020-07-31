Rutland Barracks / MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B402881
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On 07/31/2020, at approximately 1109 hours
STREET: Walker Mountain Road
TOWN: Clarendon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Creek Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christopher Keyser
AGE: 67
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Cadillac
VEHICLE MODEL: ATS
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front bumper, front left fender
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Maureen Shaloo
AGE: 56
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear right tire, right quarter panel, and front bumper
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 07/31/2020, at approximately 1109 hours, Troopers from the Vermont Sate Police - Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Walker Mountain Road and Creek Road, in the town of Clarendon, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Keyser) was operating vehicle #1 and traveling South on Creek Road. Operator #2 (Shaloo) was operating vehicle #2 and traveling West on Walker Mountain Road. Vehicle #1 failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the right rear quarter panel of Vehicle #2. Vehicle #2 was then forced off the road into an adjacent embankment. Both Operators sustained no injuries.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by Clarendon Fire Department, Carrara’s Towing, and R&D Automotive Towing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: No
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.