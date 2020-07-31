Rutland Barracks / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B402881

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On 07/31/2020, at approximately 1109 hours

STREET: Walker Mountain Road

TOWN: Clarendon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Creek Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher Keyser

AGE: 67

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Cadillac

VEHICLE MODEL: ATS

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front bumper, front left fender

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Maureen Shaloo

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear right tire, right quarter panel, and front bumper

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 07/31/2020, at approximately 1109 hours, Troopers from the Vermont Sate Police - Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Walker Mountain Road and Creek Road, in the town of Clarendon, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Keyser) was operating vehicle #1 and traveling South on Creek Road. Operator #2 (Shaloo) was operating vehicle #2 and traveling West on Walker Mountain Road. Vehicle #1 failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the right rear quarter panel of Vehicle #2. Vehicle #2 was then forced off the road into an adjacent embankment. Both Operators sustained no injuries.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Clarendon Fire Department, Carrara’s Towing, and R&D Automotive Towing.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.