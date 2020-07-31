Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,572 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B402881                          

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On 07/31/2020, at approximately 1109 hours

STREET: Walker Mountain Road

TOWN: Clarendon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Creek Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER:   Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher Keyser

AGE: 67

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Rutland, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Cadillac

VEHICLE MODEL: ATS

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front bumper, front left fender

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Maureen Shaloo

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear right tire, right quarter panel, and front bumper

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 07/31/2020, at approximately 1109 hours, Troopers from the Vermont Sate Police - Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Walker Mountain Road and Creek Road, in the town of Clarendon, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Keyser) was operating vehicle #1 and traveling South on Creek Road. Operator #2 (Shaloo) was operating vehicle #2 and traveling West on Walker Mountain Road. Vehicle #1 failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the right rear quarter panel of Vehicle #2. Vehicle #2 was then forced off the road into an adjacent embankment. Both Operators sustained no injuries.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Clarendon Fire Department, Carrara’s Towing, and R&D Automotive Towing.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / MV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.