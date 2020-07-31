Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
High Ability Learners Data Collection and Funding Application | Nebraska Department of Education

Public Districts Only

The 2020 – 2021 High Ability Learners (HAL) Data Collection opens on August 3, 2020 under the Data Collections tab in the NDE Portal.  This data collection includes the application for HAL funding for 2020-2021.  The data collection and application closes on August 31, 2020.

