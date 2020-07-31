(L-R) Andrew Armour, Benjamin Howell, David Heller, Bill Baron (L-R) Benjamin Howell, Andrew Armour, Maya Heller, Bill Baron, David Heller Benjamin Howell and Andrew Armour

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GEORGIA, USA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITAD Tech Announces Completion of Acquisition by Armour and Howell

The Atlanta-based provider of IT Asset Disposition services has been acquired by Andrew Armour and Benjamin Howell.

Peachtree Corners, GA - ITAD Technologies, an Atlanta-based provider of IT Asset Disposition services, announced today that they have been acquired by Andrew Armour and Benjamin Howell. Founded in 2014, ITAD Tech is an R2 certified nationwide leader in IT asset disposition, data security & erasure, and data center migration services.

"When I co-founded ITAD Technologies in 2014, I could not have envisioned a better path than having Andrew Armour and Benjamin Howell as the future owners,” says the company’s founder Bill Baron. “Both of these men have enormous amounts of talent, vision, and industry experience. I know the future is very bright for ITAD Tech, our employees, and our customers. Andrew has been part of the ITAD Tech story since its inception and without his efforts the company would not be what it is today. The best is yet to come for ITAD Tech and I look forward to my continued involvement in creating the next chapter in the ITAD Tech story."

As the new company President, Andrew Armour has a clear vision for the future.

"The foundation has been laid for ITAD Tech and our company is in a prime position for growth,” states Armour. “I am excited about what the future holds as we continue to invest in our employees to create the best customer experience possible in the market."

“In the increasingly digital age we live, technology is being consumed at a record setting pace,” adds Benjamin Howell, who will serve as VP of Sales. “ITAD Tech is well positioned to help our clients dispose of their retired IT assets with a priority on protecting their data while maximizing ROI and being good stewards of the environment.”

Founding owners David Heller and Bill Baron will remain employees and involved in the day-to-day business of the company.

About the Company

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and founded in 2014, ITAD Technologies provides IT asset disposition, data security & erasure, and data center migration services to enterprise- level accounts. The company prides itself on its ability to offer a secure disposition solution for enterprise data center, office, and mobile technology.

Renowned for its professionalism and reliability, ITAD Tech always seeks to simplify the most complicated solutions.

For more information, visit the website at www.itadtech.com.

Contact Information

Benjamin Howell

Peachtree Corners, GA

770-722-8261

bhowell@itadtech.com

www.itadtech.com