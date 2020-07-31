MDC to offer Aug. 7 virtual program on rain gardens

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Rain gardens aren’t just catch-basins that collect storm water when it rains. With the appropriate soil, proper plants and good design; a rain garden can be an innovative and eco-friendly landscaping device.

People can get learn more about rain gardens in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Rain Garden Tour.” This online program will be 1-1:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for people ages 12 and up. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173971

In essence, a rain garden is a shallow depression that captures rain water and holds it until it is absorbed into the ground, evaporates, or is taken up by plants. They are great landscaping devices for dealing with storm water run-off or for a soggy spot in the yard. A well-functioning rain garden will “clean” storm water of pollutant particles and will also reduce its volume (through rapid absorption) once it enters the garden. Rain gardens also provide important habitat for pollinating insects, birds, and other wildlife.

The Aug. 7 online program will feature a virtual tour of the rain garden located at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center and will feature information on the plants used there.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.