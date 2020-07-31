Virus Assassins Enables Businesses to Get Back to Work with State-of-the-Art Disinfecting Services
It is our goal to minimize this distress and help organizations to get back on their feet”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virus Assassins is pleased to announce the official launch of its state-of-the-art disinfecting services, in order to help businesses return to work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Virus Assassins is an office disinfecting business that aims to help employers operate their organizations in the new normal, even in the face of unprecedented viruses.
The company uses only the most effective sanitization technology and methods on the market, without any shortcuts. “We've specialized in business interiors for over 25 years and searched for a way to help companies get back to work,” says John Ofield, founder of the company. “As businesses begin to operate in our ‘new normal,’ they need professional guidance to help workers return to work, without the fear of getting sick. It is our goal to minimize this distress and help organizations to get back on their feet.”
To help businesses get back to work as safely as possible, Virus Assassins uses a state-of-the-art electrostatic disinfectant misting service. This service is created with the office environment specifically in mind and is a surprisingly affordable option for deep sanitization of highly utilized spaces. “Currently, many businesses are using the traditional method of spray disinfectant to ensure their spaces are virus-free,” states Ofield. “What many don’t realize is there is an alternative to regular cleaning, which is 8x more effective. It’s really quite a remarkable technology and we are very excited to share it with our clients.”
For more information about Virus Assassins, please visit www.virus-assassins.com.
About the Company
Virus Assassins was founded to help business owners operate their businesses in the ‘new normal’ without the fear of their employees or clients getting sick. The company utilizes an electrostatic disinfectant misting service to provide the safest workspace possible.
This is a simple brand statement but it says it all for us. Protected customers become repeat customers who are not worried about a virus filled environment. Protected employees feel safe to come to work and be productive. All business owners are worried about vulture lawyers when it comes to COVID. A detailed cleaning regimen with protecting the business owner from future litigation.
+1 713-742-6481
