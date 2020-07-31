Healthy Korean Food That Can Boost Your Immunity During the Pandemic

Healthy Korean food Honey Loquat 부엉이곳간 비파청 Ginger Grain Syrup 부엉이곳간 생강청

Stay healthy and support your immune system with healthy Korean Food products inspired by Korean traditional healing methods

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been renewed interest in healthy eating and physical activities that boost immunity and reduce the chance of infection. More people are shifting to cooking meals at home, concentrating on an increased intake of healthy ingredients that have healing properties.

To aid this growing demand, KimC Market has stocked a wide range of healthy Korean food options, freshly delivered from Korea. An online food and grocery portal, KimC Market carries specialized Immune Support products inspired by traditional Korean healing methods. These items have no additives and are completely natural from the source.

Korean recipes and ingredients are recognized for their medicinal qualities that can curb the spread of chronic diseases and infections. KimC Market anticipates a surge in the popularity of Korean food because of these attributes.

Korean cuisine uses a diverse range of ingredients that can strengthen immunity. In Korean culture, the purpose of food consumption is primarily to maintain health. Many traditional Korean dishes consist of elements that balance and harmonize the energies of the body. Medication is only considered if food is not sufficient to heal a sick individual. Fermented foods that improve metabolism are considered especially healthful.

100% natural Fermented Bellflower and Pear is a product partly inspired by traditional healing methods. It works as an excellent remedy for the flu, especially in children who may refuse to take medicines. This therapeutic concentrate is available at KimC Market. It comes in jar packaging and also in individual stick packs. Only highest grade bellflowers, native to Yeongju, Gyeongbuk Province, are used to make this concoction of fermented sweet pears and lactic-acid bellflowers.

Another popular product from KimC Market’s healthy Korean food offerings is Ginger Grain Syrup. Known for its antibacterial qualities, ginger has a variety of medicinal benefits. This sweetener combines the taste and benefits of ginger with jocheong, a syrup made with rice, barley, and corn. Enjoyed in a latte or tea, it is best used as a guiltless replacement for sugar.

Loquats are another lesser-known immunity strengthening ingredient, historically used to treat stomach cancer. The fruits of the loquat tree are enriched with potassium and other vitamins and grow only in the southern regions of Korea. Bottles of Loquat Matured in Honey are available at KimC Market as well. The honey used in this product is bee-free and comes from unrefined raw cane sugar. It can be used in recipes for both cool and warm drinks.

KimC Market specializes in high-quality Korean products that are healthy and natural. With warehouses on both American coasts, the online grocery store serves customers across the country with fresh ingredients and one-day delivery. Orders exceeding $45 ship for free. View their entire range of healthy Korean food products by visiting www.kimcmarket.com , Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kimcmarket/

