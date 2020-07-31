FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four 19 Properties Expands to Fort Worth, Texas

The company aims to provide homeowners with an alternative option to sell their properties.

Fort Worth, TX – Four 19 Properties is pleased to announce it has expanded its operations to the beautiful and bustling city of Fort Worth, Texas.

Four 19 Properties is a real estate company that offers a variety of solutions to help homeowners sell their properties in as-is condition. The company provides a host of alternative real estate services to its clients, including buying homes directly and working with top agents and investors in the Fort Worth area. With these options, homeowners can make a more informed decision when it comes to unloading their homes.

“At Four 19 Properties, our goal is to help local homeowners avoid foreclosure, deal with probate, or sell any house – without any costs or fees,” says Neil Dempsey, founder of Four 19 Properties. “Listing with an agent can be very time consuming and costly. Instead, with us, Fort Worth homeowners can sell their house fast, without commissions, or without making any repairs.”

According to Dempsey, Four 19 Properties is an ideal solution for property owners who find themselves in difficult situations, including:

Home needs too many repairs

Inherited an unwanted property

Going through a divorce

Overwhelming mortgage payments

Need fast cash

And more!

“There are a variety of reasons a Fort Worth homeowner might need our services,” states Dempsey. “No matter the reason, however, our family team is here to listen to your concerns, help make the most informed decision, and reduce the stress associated with your home. Contact us today to find out what your Fort Worth property is worth!”

For more information about Four 19 Properties, please visit https://www.four19properties.com/tx/fort-worth/.

About the Company

Four 19 Properties is a family-owned husband and wife real estate business which supports homeowners in selling their properties to get rid of unwanted homes, generate quick cash, or to avoid foreclosure. The company works one-on-one with clients to determine if a direct sale is the right choice by looking at the pros and cons to make an informed decision.

Contact Information

Shayla Dempsey

1-817-754-1968

info@four19properties.com

www.four19properties.com

