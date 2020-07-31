Juniper Hill School to Provide Summer Educator Institute Focused on Outdoor Learning in August

Juniper Hill School will be running a Teaching with Nature, Summer Educator Institute this summer in person August 5-8th at Juniper Hill School (with safety measures in place). It will be an opportunity for anyone interested in establishing outdoor learning at their schools or programs this fall.
They will be focusing on the uniqueness of this coming year and especially the First Six Weeks outdoors–academics/curriculum, setting up an outdoor classroom, community learning, and risk management.
