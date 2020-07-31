Agnieszka Wilk and Arman Köklü Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis
Agnieszka Wilk, CEO of Decorilla. Arman Köklü, GE Project Manager in Europe, Africa & Middle East region.
I feel equality in education is the foundation for equality growth in other areas whether that be at home, in the workplace or elsewhere”GREENWICH, CT, USA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.
— Agnieszka Wilk, CEO of Decorilla
Many companies have been shutdown due to COVID-19 and are wondering how to reopen, what the best steps to take, etc. One key aspect is ramping up marketing, attracting customers and keeping the brand trust going, enter: Candice Georgiadis. Specializing in expanding the marketing footprint, a key aspect of #reopening, Candice Georgiadis can build a solid game plan for you and your company to get back on the right track and ahead of your competitors. Now is the time to reach out to her, and move on marketing, using the below contact options.
-
Agnieszka Wilk, CEO of Decorilla
Even in 2019, women still earn about 80 cents for every dollar a man makes. Can you explain three of the main factors that are causing the wage gap?
For me, underrepresentation is a big factor. Women don’t have many role models they can relate to — especially in tech. This is why women often don’t believe they are capable or even welcome in those spaces, it’s what perpetuates the feeling of being an imposter. There are also stereotypes about what kind of work is appropriate for women, which hinder women’s advancement in some fields currently dominated by men.
Likewise, old stereotypes die hard. In this day and age, women are still told they don’t make as much as the men because men have families to support. The claim is bizarre because women are also supporting families, and yet one woman was told by her manager that she “doesn’t need pay equity, you’re married.” This outdated attitude also fuels the misconception that women are paid less because they stay home more to raise children. Yet, not all women are taking time off. Many families rely on two paychecks and cannot afford for one parent to stay home. Studies have even shown that only one third of the women in senior positions in Fortune 100 companies took a leave of absence.
Can you share with our readers what your work is doing to help close the gender wage gap?
We make sure to pay female team members the same as their male counterparts. We also actively look to hire females in tech and product management — an area where women do not get the visibility they deserve.
Additionally, we offer mentoring to all female employees, as well as flexible hours and the option to work from home. This allows women to create their own schedules and grow into their own strengths — it’s important to have the time to focus on projects that empower women to progress no matter the industry they’re in. Striking a work/life balance is crucial for all people, but especially for women, who are often the caregivers in a family, Decorilla tries to curate a healthy, tailored professional life that fits seamlessly with women’s personal lives.
Can you recommend 5 things that need to be done on a broader societal level to close the gender wage gap. Please share a story or example for each.
Low wage workers account for some of the biggest discrepancies in pay between genders, one way to overcome this is to raise minimum wage in general. This also applies to workers who rely heavily on tips for income (a majority female workforce). If legislation is developed where employers have to cover at least 70% of salaries earned from tips, women would have a more equal, stable income.
Similarly, the law can do more to protect women. San Francisco and Vermont have already passed legislation that allows women the ‘right to request’, where they can ask for more flexibility or more regular shift patterns. These practices are necessary for working women to have job security while living their lives. Elsewhere, laws can be passed to improve pay transparency, so women can freely talk about how much they earn and make open comparisons with their male counterparts. Complete interview is available here.
-
Arman Köklü, GE Project Manager in Europe, Africa & Middle East region
Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?
I acknowledged the fact that there will always be people telling me that something is impossible. But I use this as a source of motivation. When we were asked to relocate an existing power plant in 14 days to another state during a National holiday in Saudi Arabia, it was easier to resist and push back.
But instead, we rose to the challenge. We quantified the risks associated with the project and communicated this information clearly to all stakeholders.
And the result? The project was completed in less than two weeks — beating all worldwide records for a project of this size and scale. But even more importantly, we earned the unconditional trust of our customer, which led to more projects and further cooperation in the Middle East.
In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong?
The success of this project, together with others, has led to a streamlined process, service, and technology of a Mobile Power Plant solution that can deliver power to thousands of homes in less than 2 days. All those naysayers were proven wrong thanks to our team in Hungary who showed that it’s possible to break down, transport, rebuild, and power up a power plant capable of supplying 9,000 homes in less than 48 hours. This is a lightning-fast accomplishment in an industry where speed and reliability is usually measured in months. Read the rest of the interview here.
Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.
About Candice Georgiadis
Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.
Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/
Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis
Candice georgiadis
candicegeorgiadis.com
+1 203-958-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn