Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,739 in the last 365 days.

WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Possession of Regulated Drugs

VSP Press Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103244

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone                              

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: July 30, 2020 at 5:36 pm

LOCATION: Interstate 89 southbound at mile marker 99.4 in the Town of Milton

VIOLATION: Possession of Regulated Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Sara Whritenour                                                 

AGE: 33 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 30, 2020 at approximately 5:34 pm, Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 89 at mile marker 99.4 in the Town of Milton. The vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation and the operator was identified as Sara Whritenour. Through the course of the stop it was determined Whritenour was in possession of drugs. Whritenour was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Whritenour was released with a citation for the above criminal violation and ordered to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on November 10, 2020. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/10/2020           

COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Possession of Regulated Drugs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.