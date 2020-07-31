WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Possession of Regulated Drugs

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103244

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 30, 2020 at 5:36 pm

LOCATION: Interstate 89 southbound at mile marker 99.4 in the Town of Milton

VIOLATION: Possession of Regulated Drugs

ACCUSED: Sara Whritenour

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 30, 2020 at approximately 5:34 pm, Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 89 at mile marker 99.4 in the Town of Milton. The vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation and the operator was identified as Sara Whritenour. Through the course of the stop it was determined Whritenour was in possession of drugs. Whritenour was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Whritenour was released with a citation for the above criminal violation and ordered to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on November 10, 2020.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/10/2020

COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.