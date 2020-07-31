WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Possession of Regulated Drugs
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103244
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 30, 2020 at 5:36 pm
LOCATION: Interstate 89 southbound at mile marker 99.4 in the Town of Milton
VIOLATION: Possession of Regulated Drugs
ACCUSED: Sara Whritenour
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 30, 2020 at approximately 5:34 pm, Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 89 at mile marker 99.4 in the Town of Milton. The vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation and the operator was identified as Sara Whritenour. Through the course of the stop it was determined Whritenour was in possession of drugs. Whritenour was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Whritenour was released with a citation for the above criminal violation and ordered to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on November 10, 2020.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11/10/2020
COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.