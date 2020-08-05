Lakewood University Announces HR Changes, with Anthony Nathal Promoted to President and Tanya Haggins as CEO and Founder

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, USA, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakewood University Announces Exciting HR Changes, with Anthony Nathal Promoted to University President and Tanya Haggins Recognized as CEO and Founder

The changes reflect the university’s consistent and impressive growth.

Cleveland Heights, OH – Popular U.S. post-secondary institution, Lakewood University, is pleased to announce two exciting changes to its high-ranking leadership positions: Anthony Nathal has been promoted to University President, with Tanya Haggins being recognized as the university’s CEO and founder.

Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time.

As University President, Anthony Nathal brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the leadership team, having worked as a licensed mental health practitioner and with veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness. Following his practice, Anthony began his professional journey at Lakewood University, serving as teacher, program developer, and Vice President of Operations.

“I am incredibly humbled to accept such a prestigious role within the Lakewood University family,” says Anthony. “This position provides me with the opportunity to work with such an amazing team of professionals and students, and I am eager to continue developing my relationship with each of them.”

As CEO and Founder, Tanya Haggins will oversee the university’s entire operations – a role in which she will continue to positively impact the lives of Lakewood’s students, families, and staff. Tanya brings to the table over 22 years of experience at Lakewood University and is an LL.M. graduate of the world-renowned program at Pepperdine University School of Law, Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution, and holds a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Miami, School of Law – just to name a few.

“With Anthony acting as University President, I am confident we will continue to deliver world-class programs to our students with compassion and kindness,” states Tanya. “I look forward to an exciting future for our educational family and our continued growth.”

For more information about Lakewood University, or to register, please visit https://lakewood.edu/.

About Lakewood University

Lakewood University is a 100% online, accredited university offering certificate, diploma, undergraduate and graduate programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields.

Lakewood University’s mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.

The university enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them. Thousands of students across the world have enrolled in Lakewood’s globally recognized programs.

