NEW HAVEN BARRACKS - MOTOR VEHICLE COMPLAINT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE COMPLAINT

CASE#: 20B501897

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/29/2020 at 1617 hours

STREET: US 7

TOWN: New Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Middlebury Town Line

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Justin Lafave

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: S-10

SUMMARY:

On 07/29/2020 at approximately 1617 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on US 7 in the Town of New Haven. Troopers recognized the male operator as Justin Lafave and knew his privilege to operate a motor vehicle on a public highway was under suspension. During the traffic stop, Lafave engaged in threatening behavior in a public place, used abusive and obscene language and obstructed vehicular traffic on US 7. Lafave was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for booking. Lafave was later released on a citation to appear in Addison County Criminal Court.

VCVC: OSC, INS, REG

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT: n/a

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 / 1230 hours