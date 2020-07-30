Short delays expected Friday and Monday on I-90 westbound exit ramp at Dresbach  (July 30,2020)

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DRESBACH, Minn. – Motorists on westbound Interstate 90, who are exiting the highway at Exit 273B, will encounter short delays while paving work takes place on Friday, July 31 and striping on Monday, Aug. 3, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A MnDOT contractor removed pavement today, Thursday, on the ramp and the adjacent frontage road, River Street. Crews will re paving on Friday. Traffic will be stopped by flaggers at times to allow for the work. Motorists may seek alternate routes as well.

Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

    ###

