Commerce Special Business Briefing covering the Economic Resiliency Grant application process now available online

A recording of today’s four-part Special Business Briefing that provided step-by-step instruction on the Economic Resiliency Grant (ERG) application process is now available online for those who were not able to join the call due to technical issues with state emails.   “The purpose of today’s session was to provide our state’s businesses a solid foundation to begin the ERG process,” Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said. “Commerce is committed to serving our state’s communities and are continuously seeking a variety of avenues to ensure all businesses are prepared to apply for the ERG when the applications become open.”   The session included a general overview, including eligible businesses and expenses, application process, post-award responsibilities and a Q&A opportunity.   The presentation and application training video from today’s call is available on the ND Response website, Economic Resiliency Grant page at https://belegendary.link/ERG.   The ERG application process is anticipated to open soon. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Funding will be approved if the application meets all criteria and funding is available.   Questions regarding the ERG application process can be directed to businesshelpCOVID19@nd.gov.    Those unable to attend the call also can receive updates from the briefing and recordings by following @CommerceND on Facebook and Twitter, and Dept. of Commerce on LinkedIn.

