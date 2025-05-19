Commerce Awards $50,614 to Tackle Workforce Challenges Through Innovative Regional Projects

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has awarded $50,614to one organization as part of Round 6 of the Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP). This program provides funding to help regional workforce entities create innovative solutions to address their most pressing workforce challenges.

“This project represents a meaningful step toward strengthening North Dakota’s workforce,” said Commerce Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe. “By expanding access to childcare, we’re removing a major barrier for working families and supporting long-term economic growth in the region.”

The organization receiving funding in this round includes:

Delight & Co.: Awarded $50,614 to expand and enhance childcare services in Ward County by remodeling their current facility. This investment supports critical workforce needs by transitioning from a group license (serving 30 children) to a center license, allowing them to serve approximately 300 children. The project will significantly increase access to quality childcare in the region, benefiting families, employers, and the local economy.

Learn more about Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP) and apply at https://ndgov.link/RWIP.