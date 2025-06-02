North Dakota Department of Commerce Announces $15 Million Destination Development Grant to Boost Tourism and Economic Growth

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is excited to announce the launch of the 2025 Destination Development Grant Program, a $15 million initiative aimed at enhancing the state's tourism industry. This program, funded by the 69th Legislative Assembly, is designed to support the development and expansion of tourism experiences and attractions that contribute to North Dakota’s economic growth and diversification.

"Tourism plays an essential role in North Dakota, contributing to a strong economy, by attracting visitors who spend money and pay taxes,” said Gov. Kelly Armstrong. “This grant program will support projects that offer legendary experiences that make our state a unique destination.”

The Destination Development Grant Program provides financial support for projects that increase the number of unique visitor experiences, support workforce recruitment and retention, and enhance the quality of life for North Dakota residents. Eligible projects include the construction or expansion of tourism, recreation, entertainment, historic, or cultural attractions, as well as infrastructure investments that directly support tourism.

"By creating more experiences that attract visitors and expanding the potential for extended stays, we are also enhancing the quality of life for our residents," said Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman. "This grant program is a fantastic opportunity for communities and businesses across North Dakota to develop and expand their tourism offerings, ultimately driving economic growth and diversification."

Grant requests should range between $25,000 and $5,000,000, with a required 1:1 match contribution from non-state sources. Eligible entities include for-profit and non-profit organizations or businesses involved in tourism. Private and non-profit tourism entities using government buildings or public property are also eligible if the grant dollars are used to improve items belonging to the business or non-profit.

The grant portal will be open from July 1 through July 31, 2025. Applicants must submit all materials online, including a detailed project description, budget, and letters of support. Competitive applications will demonstrate a clear vision, strategic alignment with tourism goals, and long-term value.

Information on the Destination Development Grant will be available at https://ndgov.link/DestinationDevelopment.