North Dakota Department of Commerce Names Katie Ralston-Howe Deputy Commissioner, Elevating State's Workforce Development Efforts

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced the appointment of Katie Ralston-Howe as its new deputy commissioner, effective immediately. She will provide comprehensive leadership and strategic direction for the agency, its divisions, and its vital partners, ensuring alignment with the agency's core values. Her responsibilities will include marshaling critical agency resources, overseeing financial and program management and serving as the primary liaison for Commerce operations and legislative matters, succeeding interim Deputy Commissioner Al Anderson.

With five years of dedicated service to Commerce, Ralston-Howe has a proven track record of transformative leadership, most recently as the Director of the Workforce Division. She will continue with those responsibilities, serving as the Chief Workforce Officer for the state and will lead the comprehensive alignment of the state’s workforce ecosystem.

"Katie’s exceptional leadership and deep understanding of workforce dynamics make her the ideal choice to lead our agency as deputy commissioner," said Commerce Commissioner Chris Schilken. "Her vision for a cohesive workforce ecosystem and her commitment to fostering strong partnerships will be instrumental in advancing our mission to strengthen the state's economy and empower its residents."

During her tenure, Ralston-Howe has been a driving force behind significant advancements in workforce development. She successfully transformed the Workforce Development Division’s portfolio and, through her leadership of the Workforce Development Council, established a robust system for researching workforce issues and developing data-driven recommendations. These efforts have directly influenced successful workforce policies and secured critical appropriations through the last three legislative cycles.

Ralston-Howe’s influence extends beyond North Dakota. She currently serves as the vice chair of the National Association of Liaisons for Workforce Development Partnerships, an affiliate of the National Governors Association, demonstrating her commitment to national best practices in workforce solutions.

A native of Carrington, Ralston-Howe holds a bachelor's degree in communication from Minnesota State University Moorhead and a master's degree in communication from North Dakota State University.