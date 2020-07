Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for August 2020

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 24,725 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in August. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond Aug 3-7 750 Crystal Springs Lake Aug 3-7 700 Niagara Springs Aug 3-7 540 North Fork Big Wood River Aug 3-7 250 Warm Springs Creek Aug 3-7 1,425 Big Wood River Aug 3-7 950 Trail Creek Aug 3-7 350 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 Aug 3-7 340 Freedom Park Pond Aug 3-7 450 Lake Cleveland Aug 3-7 5,000 Featherville Dredge Pond Aug 3-7 1,000 Gavers Lagoon Aug 10-14 1,425 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 Aug 10-14 340 Big Smokey Creek Aug 10-14 1,200 South Fork Boise River Aug 10-14 475 North Fork Big Wood River Aug 17-21 225 Warm Springs Creek Aug 17-21 1,425 Big Wood River Aug 17-21 950 Trail Creek Aug 17-21 350 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 Aug 17-21 340 Big Trinity Lake Aug 17-21 1,200 Little Trinity Lake Aug 17-21 475 South Fork Boise River Aug 24-28 2,900 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 Aug 24-28 340 Rock Creek Aug 24-28 1,325