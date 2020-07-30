Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,752 in the last 365 days.

Burgum applauds Supreme Court ruling upholding 2017 law designed to treat mineral rights owners fairly

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum issued the following statement today after the North Dakota Supreme Court upheld Senate Bill 2134, which he signed into law in 2017. The legislation, introduced by then-state Sen. Kelly Armstrong, provides an appropriate process for the state Board of University and School Lands (Land Board) to refund money to owners of oil and gas mineral rights under Lake Sakakawea (outside of MHA Nation) where the state had incorrectly assumed ownership. Burgum was named as a defendant in the lawsuit along with the North Dakota Industrial Commission, the Land Board and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

“Today’s Supreme Court opinion resolves a longstanding dispute over mineral ownership under Lake Sakakawea and provides certainty for the state, mineral owners and the oil and gas industry,” Burgum said. “The state collected revenue from oil and gas leases where it later recognized it held no rights to the minerals. The remedy provided under Senate Bill 2134, affirmed by the Supreme Court, allows the state to right this wrong by returning funds to thousands of mineral owners that it never should have collected in the first place, and to do so without violating the anti-gift clause in the North Dakota Constitution. We’re grateful for the efforts of the Legislature to carefully draft this remedy, treat thousands of North Dakota mineral acre owners fairly and bring this matter to resolution.”

You just read:

Burgum applauds Supreme Court ruling upholding 2017 law designed to treat mineral rights owners fairly

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.