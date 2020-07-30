UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS WILL DECREASE BY $600 PER WEEK AFTER AUGUST 1, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE- Thursday, July 30, 2020, Wilmington, Delaware. The Delaware Department of Labor releases public notification to inform all Delawareans currently receiving Unemployment Insurance Benefits, that the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program ended on July 25, 2020.

Due to the rise in unemployment resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic, Congress authorized a $600.00 weekly benefit for unemployment insurance claims beginning March 29, 2020 through July 25, 2020.

If you are currently eligible to receive traditional Unemployment Insurance benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, Extended Benefits and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, the supplemental payments made the week of July 26 through August 1st are the last payments that will include the $600.00 FPUC benefit.

If you currently have a pending claim, and you are later determined to be eligible to receive benefits for the weeks between March 29 and July 25, you will receive the $600 FPUC payment when your claim is paid.

Traditional UI, PEUC, Extended Benefit and PUA weekly benefit amounts will continue uninterrupted.

Below you will find the most frequently asked questions and answers regarding the expiration of FPUC:

Why is the $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefit expiring? Congress only authorized the $600.00 FPUC benefit to be paid for claims beginning March 29, through the week ending July 25, 2020.

My claim is pending. Will I receive the $600 if my claim is approved? Yes. If your claim is approved after July 25, for weeks between March 29, 2020 through July 25, 2020, you will receive your UI weekly benefit amount and the $600.00 FPUC benefit.

How much will I receive now that the $600 is not being paid? Deduct $600.00 from your current weekly benefit payment to estimate the regular UI benefit payment you will continue to receive. You can also refer to the Monetary Determination letter you received when your claim was originally processed.

As we wait for action from Congress and direction from the U.S. Department of Labor, we have no additional information available regarding this added benefit.

