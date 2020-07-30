ND Highway 3 in Harvey opened to motorists

ND Highway 3 in Harvey is now open to motorists. ND Highway 3 in Harvey was temporarily closed to motorists for railroad crossing work which has been completed.
The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.
