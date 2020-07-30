NDDOT resumes driver license services at part-time locations

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is scheduled to resume driver license renewal services at part-time Driver License locations across the state beginning August 3.

These services are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit our website at dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835.

These locations will follow CDC guidelines on social distancing, due to limited office space masks will be required for appointments. A mask will be provided if you do not have one.

“We have limited space available in our facilities and scheduling appointments is the safest, most effective way we can serve our customers and reduce wait times,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT Deputy Director for Driver Safety. “Safety remains our top priority. We appreciate your patience as we work through our backlog and continue to meet customer demand.”

At this time, NDDOT is focused on serving customers with a driver’s license that expired March 1 - August 31, 2020 and will continue to schedule appointments based on immediate need.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration also has extended the REAL ID deadline to October 2021. Only customers renewing a North Dakota driver license at this time will be able to obtain a REAL ID during their scheduled appointment.

In addition to appointments, many driver license services such as change of address, renewals, replacements and more are available online.

For a complete list of Driver License office locations and hours visit dot.nd.gov.