GLOBE Charter School Opens New Location Complete with Innovative Learning Opportunities
Globe Charter School's new location; a state-of-the-art facility for Kindergarten through Sixth Grade students. (Courtesy Photo Perini & Associates)
Two Governor's Distinguished Awards; 25 years of service. Globe offers a full line of the best in-school and online learning experiences. (Courtesy Photo)
GLOBE promotes safe, personalized and quality educational standards for 2020-2021
Beginning in mid-August 2020, GLOBE Charter School, one of the longest-standing charter schools in the state of Colorado, will operate from a newly-renovated location on the northeast end of Colorado Springs at 5759 N. Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 on the corner of N. Academy Blvd and Vickers Drive, in the former LensCrafters building.
— Board President Chad Wehner
GLOBE, which is one of seven elementary charter schools in Colorado Springs School District 11 (CSSD11), offers elementary school education to students ranging from Kindergarten up to and including 6th grade. The charter school, which retains nearly 80% of its students each year, will be celebrating a 25th Anniversary at the beginning of the 2020/2021 school year and has received two Governor's Distinguished Improvement Awards from the Colorado Department of Education and was nominated for the Best Workplace Award for 2018 and 2019.
“As part of D11, GLOBE needed to find a new home when the building we were leasing was needed by the District for other purposes,” explained Principal Kelly Parker. “The new building will personify GLOBE’s motto of Passion for Excellence. Preparation for Life. These two strong words, passion and preparation, have been our motto for more than five years now and show our goal of inspiring students to both excel and be excellent by providing them with the best educational environment and relationships with our staff and administrative team,” continued Parker. “In addition, our new Eagle mascot was chosen to show how we train the students to look forward and soar to new heights and new adventures in life.”
The approximately 30,000 square foot fully renovated school building will have state-of-the-art IT service, digital TVs, and faster Internet connections, which can be used for online schooling in the event blended schooling is required. Every student, Kindergarten through sixth grade, will have their own laptop computer that they may use in the classroom for assignments and other projects. The school will also have a new playground area where students will have room to run and play and get their wiggles out.
The new school will have top to bottom solid-surface flooring throughout the entire building to maintain a clean and sterile surface area; bathrooms have
auto-flush toilets and auto-hand washers with dryers and automatic water bottle fillers for the water fountains. The school will follow all D11, Colorado Department of Education (CDE) and CDC COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing and upgraded cleaning measures. The school will also require masks for all grade levels, K-6; practice due diligence for bathroom breaks and handwashing sessions; and are installing new air purifying systems for each classroom and common area.
“Our plan is to follow the D11, CDE and CDC guidelines for opening in August,” said Parker. “Ideally, we are planning to have 100% of our students back to in-person learning 100% of the 5 days a week. But to be prepared, we are also putting into place a Blended/Hybrid/Personalized Learning Schedule with in-person schooling 2 or 3 days per week and videotaped lessons that will be delivered via an online platform - if Gov. Polis, the CDE or CDC change how schools will operate in August. Additionally, we will offer a Remote Only, online option if parents choose to start the school year in that way,” she concluded.
GLOBE Charter School sets itself apart from other Colorado Springs schools through its educational program structure, school day, and culture, explicitly designed to support the authentic vision and mission of the school.
GLOBE students are assigned to small classrooms of around 15-20 students per class to allow teachers to spend more valuable time with each and every student, building personal relationships and meeting them at their ability level.
“We are a smaller school that excels in teaching the ‘whole’ student not just teaching to state tests,” explains Board President Chad Wehner. “GLOBE also offers a family-like feeling that encourages social-emotional growth, leadership and community involvement.”
Globe will teach the prerequisite reading, math, writing, science and social studies classes, but students will also attend five different Special Classes every week including Gym, Music, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) classes.
Additionally, Globe is one of the highest rated elementary schools (based on CDE School Performance Frameworks) and students are also involved with Junior Achievement’s financial literacy and entrepreneurship educational programs.
“This year we are excited to offer students a new hands-on, project-based learning opportunity every Friday that will include a global connection, art and foreign language program, with an elementary school based in Barcelona, Spain.” Parker said.
“This is a supervised pen pal program. Each grade level will be connected with a similar grade level and complete projects throughout the year,” Parker said.
Additionally, GLOBE differentiates itself from other Colorado Springs elementary schools through its Service-Learning platform. Every grade Kindergarten through sixth participates in a Service-Learning Project that encourages community involvement and giving back.
Some of the student projects include helping animals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and the Pikes Peak Humane Society, collecting socks and hats for area homeless shelters, collecting money to support pediatric leukemia patients and premature babies, and working to end hunger with Care and Share food collections and Weekends Without Hunger backpack program.
For parents interested in learning more about GLOBE Charter School, enrollment information is available at www.globecharter.org by clicking on Enrollment; Steps to Enroll; and completing the online form that links to the D11 enrollment system. Students are welcomed and accepted throughout the school year.
About GLOBE Charter School
Globe Charter School is a public, elementary charter school operating in Colorado Springs, CO.
Located at 5759 N. Academy Blvd, GLOBE Charter School educates Kindergarten through sixth grade students academically, emotionally and socially to become involved and productive citizens of the world. Learn more at www.globecharter.org or by calling (719) 630-0577.
