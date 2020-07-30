NEWS

Sawmill Owner Accused of Timber Theft

July 30, 2020

Baton Rouge, La. (July 30, 2020) – Following a six month investigation, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) enforcement agents arrested 67-year-old Robert B. Barnes of Hamburg, Ark. for theft of timber valued at $752,394.72.

Barnes owned and operated a Lincoln Parish sawmill company in Simsboro, La. called Barnes in Barnes Tie LLC. In February, agents received complaints from multiple loggers who delivered timber to the sawmill owned by Barnes. The loggers told agents they had not received payment for the delivered timber.

As a result of the investigation, LDAF agents discovered Barnes misappropriated more than $752,000 in proceeds from customers.

“Timber is a major industry in the state of Louisiana and it is also a long-term investment for landowners. We take the crime of timber theft very seriously and work hard to bring these criminals to justice,” said Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

On July 29, 2020, LDAF agents arrested Barnes and booked him into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. Bond was set at $100,000 and Barnes has reportedly bonded out.

If convicted, Barnes faces a fine of up to $10,000 and/or prison time up to 10 years.

To report suspected timber theft, contact the LDAF Office of Forestry at 225-925-4500 to file a complaint.