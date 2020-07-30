COVID-19 Daily Update 7-30-2020 - 5 PM

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on July 30, 2020, there have been 277,343 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,422 total cases and 115 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Ohio County, a 59-year old male from Logan County, and an 85-year old female from Logan County. “The passing of these West Virginians is reported with a heavy heart and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (615/22), Boone (71/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (53/1), Cabell (300/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (124/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (65/1), Greenbrier (84/0), Hampshire (70/0), Hancock (89/3), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (175/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (281/5), Kanawha (743/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (55/1), Logan (112/0), Marion (166/4), Marshall (119/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (20/1), Mercer (128/0), Mineral (102/2), Mingo (111/2), Monongalia (853/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (29/1), Ohio (244/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (151/1), Raleigh (151/5), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (45/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (220/11), Wyoming (19/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested .

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.