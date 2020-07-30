Section of Northeast Loop to be Resurfaced in Carthage

A section of the northeast loop, US 59, around Carthage will receive a new riding surface during the coming year according to plans approved in July by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We will be resurfacing a 2.2-mile section of the highway from US 59 North to US 79 East,” said Wendy Starkes, area engineer for TxDOT in Marshall. “The old pavement will be removed, the base materials strengthened and then the entire roadway will be repaved.”

Traffic will be restricted to one lane each direction while the construction work is being conducted.

Longview Bridge and Road of Longview was awarded the contract for the project with a bid of $8.9 million.

Work on the project should begin in September of this year and take about 15 months to complete, Starkes said.