CLARENCE CRAWFORD ELECTED PRESIDENT OF THE MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION

July 30, 2020

Jean C. Halle Elected Vice President

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland State Board of Education unanimously elected Clarence Crawford as president and Jean Halle as vice president for the 2020-2021 term.

Bringing more than 45 years of combined government, leadership, business and instruction experience to the Maryland State Board of Education, Governor Hogan appointed Mr. Crawford as a board member in 2018. Board President Clarence C. Crawford currently serves as an adjunct professor in the American University’s Master of Public Administration (MPA) Program. Mr. Crawford is the founder and president of the Teach ‘em to Fish CDC, which battles poverty, hopelessness, and violence by creating successful business owners and outstanding employees. Additionally, he currently serves as a member of the federal General Accounting Office’s (GAO) Center for Audit Excellence Advisory Board and the Office of Personnel Management’s (OPM) Presidential Rank Review Panel.

Before retiring from the Federal government with 39 years of service, Mr. Crawford progressed through the ranks to senior executive, ES-6 chief operating officer and chief financial officer (CFO). After his Federal service, Mr. Crawford was recruited to create a Deloitte presence among Federal CFOs and establish the Deloitte Federal Financial Management Solutions Center. He later served as the Senior Vice President for Corporate Solutions for the Addx Corporation and completed an appointment as a Principal Director (Maryland) and 1st Vice Chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Board.

Mr. Crawford is a recipient of the Meritorious Presidential Rank Award, the African American Federal Executive Association’s Ebenezer Bassett Award, and is an elected NAPA Fellow. He earned his MPA in Finance and Bachelor of Science in Administration of Justice from the American University.

Vice President Jean C. Halle brings over 30 years of experience in executive positions in education, business, and professional services to inform her work with the State Board of Education.

Ms. Halle attended Loyola College where she earned a degree in accounting. She then began her career with Deloitte, where she worked in auditing and business consulting. Ms. Halle subsequently worked at The Baltimore Sun and Times Mirror in a variety of positions, including Chief Financial Officer for The Baltimore Sun. In addition, she served as the President of the Maryland, Delaware, D.C. Press Association for two terms.

Following 20 years in media, Ms. Halle transitioned into education as the CEO of Calvert Education Services (Calvert), a not-for-profit organization which supports students and teachers in various school settings and children from a diverse array of socioeconomic backgrounds. During her tenure, Calvert grew to serve 20,000 students and made significant strides in the development of curriculum and community partnerships. After leaving Calvert, Ms. Halle served as the Chief Operating Officer for Curiosityville, a digital early learning company. She currently works as an independent consultant.

Ms. Halle is currently Vice President and Treasurer for the Women’s Education Alliance and serves on the board of American Public Education Inc. and the Board of Trustees of Catholic Distance University. She is also a former member of the Loyola School of Education Advisory Board and Stevenson University Advisory Board. She also served as the Maryland State Board of Education Vice President during the 2019-20 school year.

