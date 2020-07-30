Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 4100 Block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the 4100 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:45 am, the suspect gained entry to construction site at the listed location. The suspect then took property and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo and video link below:

https://youtu.be/N4bmNh0onZ0

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.