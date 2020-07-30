Gov. Justice appoints Miller as Parkways Authority Executive Director

Miller’s appointment is effective Monday, August 10, 2020.

“Jeffrey Miller brings an impressive background of leadership and financial understanding to this position,” Gov. Justice said. “I extend my sincere gratitude to retiring Executive Director Greg Barr for serving the people of West Virginia well in his many years leading our Parkways Authority.”

Miller, a lifelong resident of Beckley, has more than a decade of executive experience in the financial field as well as several years of experience in local government.

“I have found Mr. Miller to be a hardworking and enthusiastic person, and I trust he will bring that same passion to his new position with the Parkways Authority,” West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White said. “Mr. Barr and Mr. Miller are ensuring a smooth transition and making sure the West Virginia Turnpike is in good hands.”

Jeffrey Miller currently serves as County Administrator for the Raleigh County Commission and will be resigning his position, effective August 7, 2020, to take the role with the Parkways Authority.

“I would like to thank Governor Justice for appointing me to the position of Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority,” Miller said. “Leading the Parkways Authority allows me the opportunity to make a positive impact on West Virginia and to all those who travel within our beautiful state.

“I look forward to building upon the success of the Parkways Authority along with the hardworking staff that make the Turnpike a great asset to our wonderful state. I am eager to begin my new role and truly excited for what the future holds,” Miller added.