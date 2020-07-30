ITU Online Releases Brand New 2020 Cisco CCNA Training

IT University Online

The latest course includes 47 hours of training, extensive demonstration modules and a comprehensive final practice exam.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITU Online Training, the leaders in IT Technology Training with over 650,000 students worldwide, recently released the brand new 2020 Cisco CCNA Training Course. The latest course includes 47 hours of training, extensive demonstration modules and a comprehensive final practice exam.

This course was designed to prepare students to sit for the newest Cisco 2020 CCNA certification exam 200-301. Certifications such as these are valuable for new IT professionals with at least a year of experience with networks and experienced network administrators looking to validate their Cisco skills.

After taking this course, the exam tests a candidate's knowledge and skills related to network fundamentals, network access, IP connectivity, IP services, security fundamentals, and automation and programmability.

Carrie Cameron, CEO and President of ITU Online said, “Certifications are valued more now than work experience or college degrees! In today's workforce environment taking training classes and obtaining certifications has proven to be a fast and affordable way to demonstrate skills.”

The Cisco Certified Network Associate v1.0 (CCNA 200-301) exam is a 120-minute exam associated with the CCNA certification and is the first step to achieving other Cisco certifications.

About ITU Online

Since 2012, ITU Online has been the leader in providing online IT training courses. Unlike others in the industry, we build all of our curriculum “in house” at our corporate headquarters.

By using proven educational concepts and sound instructional design principles, we create the highest quality courses in the IT training field.

To deliver our standard for quality, we employ only the leaders in our field to create our award-winning training courses. ITU has won 4 Best in Biz Awards covering Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Creative Department of the Year and Most Innovative Company of the Year. These awards solidify what our students already know; which is that we provide courses unmatched in quality at a price point lower than the competition. Learn more: https://www.ituonline.com