Murder Suspect In Fatal Caroline County Shooting Taken Into Custody In New Jersey

July 30, 2020

(DENTON, MD) – The suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month in Caroline County was taken into custody late this morning in New Jersey.

The suspect is identified as Jamaine V. Cheers, 33, of Denton, Maryland. Cheers was arrested without incident shortly before noon today by U.S. Marshals in the 2800 block of the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Cheers is being held in the Atlantic County (N.J.) Jail pending extradition to Maryland.

The victim is identified as James M. Wilmer, 30, of Denton, Maryland. Wilmer died July 2 at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled Wilmer’s death a homicide and was caused by a gunshot wound.

After consultation with the Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Cheers with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony/violent crime, carrying concealed deadly weapon, carrying a handgun, carrying a loaded handgun and reckless endangerment.

At about 8 p.m. on July 1, 2020, Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators were contacted by the Denton Police Department and requested to respond to investigate a shooting officers were on the scene of. The preliminary investigation indicated that shortly before 6:30 p.m. that night, officers from Denton Police Department were called to the area of High Street and 4th Street for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they were directed to the middle of the intersection, where the victim was found lying in the roadway. Officers observed Wilmer had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Officers said a large group of people were in the area, but immediately dispersed upon their arrival

EMS personnel responded and the victim was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to the Shock Trauma Center. He underwent treatment there until he was pronounced deceased July 2.

A motive for the shooting has not been established at this time. The relationship between the victim and the suspect has not been determined at this point in the investigation.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police immediately at 911 or Maryland State Police directly at 443-783-7230.

###

