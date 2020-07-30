- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (July 19-25)

SALT LAKE CITY (July 30, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 6,057 for the week of July 19 to July 25, 2020 with a total of $71,751,213 of benefits paid. There were 83,716 continued claims filed during that same week.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims - July 19-25 New Claims % Change Continued Claims % Change Benefits Paid % Change $600 Stimulus 07/19 to 07/25 3,737 74,903 $20,934,081 $41,430,300 Week Prior (07/12 to 07/18) 4,514 -17.11% 77,324 -3.1% $21,720,274 -3.6% $42,592,170 2019 Weekly Average 1,131 230% 8,856 746% $2,876,354 628% Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Claims - July 19-25 New Claims % Change Continued Claims % Change Benefits Paid % Change $600 Stimulus 07/19 to 07/25 1,307 8,813 $2,164,557 $5,315,455 Week Prior (07/12 to 07/18) 1,492 -12.4% 10,810 -18% $3,694,965 -41% $8,409,600 Pandemic Extended Unemployment Claims (PEUC) July 19-25 Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15 to July 25, 2020 New Claims % Change Benefits Paid Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) PEUC (Federal) $600 Stimulus (Federal) 07/19 to 07/25 1,013 $1,812,287 213,706 40,597 8,799 Week Prior (07/12 to 07/18) 1,061 -4.5% $1,692,203 $385,586,076 $41,482,974 $13,236,217 $777,555,806

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of July 18, 2020 was 5,292. A total of 4,959 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“This week we saw over 1,000 fewer new claims and continued claims have decreased for twelve consecutive weeks,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “With continued economic progress over the last five months, and the ending of the $600 weekly stimulus payment, we will soon be ending the self-attested job attachments implemented during the pandemic. This will encourage claimants to actively look for work to receive their benefits each week.”

The job attachment status for active claimants will end effective August 15, 2020. This does not result in ineligibility, however to remain on the benefit all claimants will be required to register for work as well as make and report at least four job contacts each week they are requesting the unemployment benefit.

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

