Recreation News

Thu Jul 30 10:51:55 MDT 2020

Lone Pine State Park to host lecture series

Kalispell – Lone Pine State Park is hosting a lecture series on the natural wonders of the Flathead Valley. A guest presenter from a local organization will speak at the park overlook each Saturday night from Aug. 1 through Aug. 22. The presentations start at 6 p.m. and run for approximately an hour.

The public is invited to attend these free, family-friendly presentations and are encouraged to pack a picnic dinner and a chair or blanket. Registration is required and can be done by calling 406-755-2706, ext. 0. Space is limited, and all social distancing guidelines will be in place. Programs will be canceled if inclement weather is present.

Aug. 1: Bird Brain Magic: Migration, Songs and Smarts! with Denny Olson, Conservation Educator for Flathead Audubon Society.

Aug. 8: Outstandingly Remarkable: The Wild and Scenic Flathead River with Anna Christman, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Technician

Aug. 15: The Amazing life of Bats, with District Park Ranger Derrick Rathe

Aug. 22: Montana Raptors with an up-close look at a Prairie Falcon and Rough Legged Hawk, with the Montana Bird Lady, Kari Gabriel.

COVID-19: Visitors to these events must keep in mind social distancing directives – stay six feet apart from all non-family members, and if that isn’t feasible or possible, please wear a mask or face covering. Additionally, if you’re feeling ill, please do not attend this event. For more information on COVID-19 please visit the website: covid19.mt.gov.

For more information, call the park visitor center at 406-755-2706 or visit http://stateparks.mt.gov/lone-pine/. Lone Pine State Park is located at 300 Lone Pine Road in Kalispell.

