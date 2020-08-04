Toronto Loft Going Up For Auction

About

On The Block is the product of Katie and Daniel Steinfeld, two GTA Realtors with an extensive background in finance, marketing and sales. As platforms like Uber and Airbnb have disrupted their spaces, On The Block is positioned to challenge a real estate process that for too long hasn't seen significant change. With transparency in constant question, and affordability diminishing, it's more important than ever to give people some choice and power in the biggest purchasing decision of their lives.

On The Block Realty Homepage