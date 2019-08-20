On The Block modernizes the current real estate environment in Durham Region

Innovative GTA-based company is expanding east to improve the traditional way Durham Region buys and sells real estate

CLARINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CLARINGTON, ON (August 20, 2019) – On The Block Realty Inc. is an innovative real estate business that has successfully been bringing unprecedented transparency to the industry in recent years. Now, they are expanding their services into the Durham Region to offer buyers and sellers more choice in the real estate process.

On The Block is a premium full-service real estate brokerage that, in partnership with On The Block Auctions, gives clients the exclusive option to auction their home. The first of its kind in Canada, its business model is designed to take the ‘silent’ out of the traditional bidding process seen in Ontario, and instead offer an option that will provide buyers and sellers with full transparency. Using a cutting edge online real estate auction platform, On The Block is able to give sellers the opportunity to sell their home like never before and at no extra cost.

“Our ultimate goal is to put the power back where it should be – in the hands of the buyer and seller,” says Daniel Steinfeld, CEO of On The Block. “The primary focus is to provide greater choice for people and greater transparency – of process, of information, and of costs. It is unfair that home buyers are often unaware of the process that takes place behind the scenes. By having all of the information about a listing out in the open, we are able to give buyers the opportunity to make comfortable and well-informed decisions.”

When selling a home by auction, there are many unique benefits to both the seller and potential buyers. The seller controls the terms and the timeline, which eliminates variable conditions and makes the process more efficient. The seller is able to set a reserve price before the auction to ensure the home sells at a price point they are comfortable with. In many cases, the auction intensifies when the reserve price is reached, with motivated buyers attempting to win an open bidding war for a home that will sell at the conclusion of the event.

While the auction format is expected to ensure the highest value to sellers, it also has appealing benefits from a buyer’s standpoint. The transparency of the process allows buyers to feel more comfortable increasing their bids and gives them a fair chance to purchase their dream home. Each buyer has access to the offer documentation ahead of time, which means there are no surprises to derail a potential sale. By ensuring that each buyer is on a level playing field, the price is the only thing left to negotiate.

“More and more we are seeing homes sold in multiple offers across Durham Region, which can make the process stressful and frustrating for consumers,” says Dan Minion, Sales Representative for On The Block in Durham Region. “In my opinion, buying or selling a home is one of the biggest decisions a person will make in their life. I am thrilled to be able to offer as much choice and transparency as possible, so a successful outcome can be achieved for both buyers and sellers.”

Durham Region continues to grow at a rapid pace, and offers a number of outstanding communities that are attracting buyers from across the GTA and beyond. With the increase in demand for homes in the area, the need for a more transparent process is vital.

For more information, visit On The Block online at www.getontheblock.com or email Dan Minion, sales representative for On The Block Durham Region at dan@getontheblock.com.





