Home up for open auction in Caledon

This Caledon Home Is On The Block

Bidding starts at $579,000

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On The Block is at it again. The Greater Toronto Area’s leader in transparent residential real estate auctions has another property up for bidding. This time it’s a 3-bedroom townhome in a burgeoning Caledon neighbourhood.

The online auction approach has been growing in popularity with sellers as the process has continued to provide wider accessibility to buyers, unparalleled information, and most importantly complete clarity for all parties on price. Sellers can rest assured that they maximize the participation from potential buyers, and the process doesn’t require the arbitrary evaluation or back and forth of many similar offers. The high bid is visible to all participants, which allows complete confidence in bidding exactly the price necessary to be in the lead.

12494 Kennedy Road is a charming corner end unit townhome in a popular and growing community. It is situated right across the street from the Southfields Community Centre and Library, set to open this Spring. The home is full of natural light, has an open and spacious layout, and boasts both features and location that are in high demand. It goes on the auction block on February 19.

As home prices and bidding wars are starting to heat up again, nervous home buyers are starting to remember what early 2017 was like. Multiple blind offers on properties are once again becoming the norm, and it is becoming difficult for purchasers (and their realtors) to appropriately value a property, let alone make a successful offer. This open auction process takes the guesswork out and allows purchasers to focus on purchasing without any frustration or confusion.

On The Block Realty is once again working alongside its auction company to bring this exciting sale to the public. In previous auctions, spectators have logged in to watch the action, sometimes numbering in the hundreds of people. Participants bid without any risk of exceeding their limits or bidding more than they need to win. Further, when bidding surpasses a participant’s maximum, they don’t have to wait around to see if they won, as is often the case with blind bidding wars.

All information about the property, and the bidding itself, is online at kennedyauction.ca. The home is also listed on the traditional MLS system. Viewings are available up until the auction, and the bidding will go live at 5:00pm EST, with the scheduled close of auction at 8:00pm EST, or such time as all bidding has completed.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.