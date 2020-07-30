MnDOT reminds motorists to yield for pedestrians at trail crossings (July 30,2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – Summer is in full swing and the Minnesota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to be aware of people walking and biking on the roads. Expect to see people everywhere, especially at trail crossings and crosswalks on highways. Be mindful of your behavior, respect all roadways users and drive with care.

Traffic on Highway 61 on the North Shore has been increasing as the summer has progressed. Drivers should be especially aware in areas where pedestrians or bicyclists are crossing the highway such as in towns, near state parks and at Gitchi-Gami Trail crossings.

Stay safe this summer with the following tips:

When driving, stop for people crossing at marked crosswalks and at all intersections without crosswalks or stop lights

Yield the right of way to pedestrians. It isn’t just courteous, it’s the law

Slow down and adhere to the speed limit or slower depending on conditions

Be alert, especially in residential areas and at intersections

For people walking and biking, never assume a driver sees you or will stop

