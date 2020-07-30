Florida Scientology Volunteer Ministers Preparing for 2020 Hurricane Season
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Natural Hurricane Center announced several storms forming in the Central Pacific, Pacific Eastern and Atlantic, the Volunteer Ministers of Florida are conducting a hygiene supplies drive. The VMs are packaging donations of soap, toilet paper, tooth brushes, tooth paste, and other vital personal items into thousands of hygiene kits that will be provided to people in shelters or those who may lose their possessions because of a catastrophe. Donations are accepted at the Volunteer Ministers center, 101 N. Fort Harrison Avenue downtown Clearwater every day from 2PM to 7PM.
“The challenge is to have supplies ready, all the materials, tools and the organization in place so we can hit the road at a moment’s notice to provide the needed assistance,” says Glendy Goodsell, Volunteer Ministers Executive Director.
For more information on the VMs or how to donate hygiene supplies, call 727-467-6965 or email Glendy@volunteerministers.org
Scientology Volunteer Ministers:
The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The program has adopted the slogan “Something Can Be Done About It”. At the Scientology Volunteer Ministers center in downtown Clearwater, VMs are trained in the 19 chapters of the Scientology Handbook, basic first aid, and safety techniques.
Glendy Goodsell
