Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida Helping to Keep the Community Safe and Healthy
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Volunteer Ministers Center is open with procedures and policies in place to maintain public safety while helping Pinellas County residents and visitors cope with these stressful times. From 2pm to 7pm, the center on Ft. Harrison Avenue, downtown is open to public, with restrictions on total number of visitors, social distancing rules, masks and gloves and common-sense use of hygiene and hand sanitizer.
“We took the Coronavirus threat seriously, providing help and vital information on hygiene protocols, the importance of sanitization and the use of masks and gloves, to our local community” said Glendy Goodsell, Executive Director of the Volunteer Minister of Florida. “This shutdown has been tough on everyone and we must continue to work together as a community to successfully overcome the upcoming hurricane season.”
The Volunteer Ministers center is supported by scores of volunteers who are currently preparing hygiene kits along with basic necessities for this year’s hurricane season.
Also offered at no cost, the Volunteer Ministers online training is for anyone and can be found at, https://www.scientology.org/courses/solutions/overview.html. It gives vital information on why the environment may cause you to feel disturbed, helpless, and overwhelmed, and provides tools that help increase your self-confidence and ability to control your life.
The Volunteer Minister Center is located at 101 N. Ft. Harrison Avenue, providing free booklets on how to keep yourself and your family safe and healthy during this pandemic.
Scientology Volunteer Ministers:
The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The program has adopted the slogan “Something Can Be Done About It”. At the Scientology Volunteer Ministers center in downtown Clearwater, VMs are trained in the 19 chapters of the Scientology Handbook, basic first aid, and safety techniques.
