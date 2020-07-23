VOLUNTEER MINISTERS PROVIDE EDUCATION TO THE LOCAL COMMUNITY ON HOW TO SURVIVE A DANGEROUS ENVIRONMENT
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scientology Volunteer Ministers Center is offering education on Solutions for a Dangerous Environment. There is no charge or donation requested for the course, which is delivered at the VM Center on Ft. Harrison Avenue or this can also be done remotely online www.volunteerministers.org. The Volunteer Ministers follow local guidance on hygiene and social distancing at the center, providing masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to visitors as well.
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida operate under the banner, Something Can Be Done About It. In today’s world, we continually hear of violence and injustice, natural disasters, and now a pandemic. For those feeling overwhelmed, depressed, anxious, or helpless, this course uses Scientology principles discovered by L. Ron Hubbard that can enable a person to be more certain and in control of his own life.
A recent online graduate of the course wrote: “This course was absolutely beneficial. I live and have lived in a very dangerous environment for the past 12 years in prison. I am now aware of how to confront problems effectively which is important regarding my conduct while in prison. I cannot adjust my environment. However, I can adjust myself and this course has given me the ability to do just that.”
“Every day I talk with people who are upset, who feel there is nothing they can do,” says Glendy Goodsell, Executive Director of the Clearwater Volunteer Ministers Center in Clearwater. “Most of us don’t face an environment as threatening as prison, but we all face something that may feel, to us, just as dangerous. Our mission here is to help each and every person to be more able to identify real dangers and therefore feel more confident.”
Scientology Volunteer Ministers: The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The program has adopted the slogan “Something Can Be Done About It”. At the Scientology Volunteer Ministers center in downtown Clearwater, VMs are trained in the 19 chapters of the Scientology Handbook, basic first aid, and safety techniques.
Glendy Goodsell
