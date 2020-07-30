Lam Vascular & Associates Opens The Vein Center for Varicose Vein Treatment
Step out of the shadows with healthy legs for a healthy life
There are several minimally invasive treatments that enjoy excellent success rates and outcomes while offering patients the comfort, confidentiality and convenience of an outpatient experience. ”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the millions of Americans who deal with varicose veins, summertime can be a challenge. Things like shorts and swimsuits are often out of the question. But just in time for the hottest months of summer in North Texas, Dallas-based Lam Vascular & Associates is opening the doors to The Vein Center, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to the treatment of venous issues of every shape and size. Those suffering from varicose and spider veins can collectively say, What a relief!
— Dr. Russell Lam
At The Vein Center at Lam Vascular & Associates, the team of vascular experts uses advanced diagnostic testing and the very latest, proven methods for treating varicose veins including endovenous laser ablation therapy (EVLT) and sclerotherapy. The state-of-the-art center, located onsite at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, is completely dedicated to vein health.
Award-winning vascular surgeon Dr. Russell Lam is the founder of Lam Vascular & Associates. He and the entire team at The Vein Center at Lam Vascular & Associates are committed to minimally invasive procedures, whenever possible, to address vascular blockage and vein issues.
“Advances in technology have allowed for several minimally invasive treatments that enjoy excellent success rates and outcomes while offering patients the comfort, confidentiality and convenience of an outpatient experience,” said Dr. Lam. “We perform two revolutionary varicose vein procedures right here in our office.”
Located at 8210 Walnut Hill Lane, Building 1, Suite 505, Dallas, TX 75231
Located at 8210 Walnut Hill Lane, Building 1, Suite 505, Dallas, TX 75231
