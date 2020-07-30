July 30, 2020 - TWC Awards $8.2 Million from the Jobs and Education for Texans Grant Program to 41 Colleges and ISDs to Support Career Training

Date: July 30, 2020

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded 41 grants totaling $8,261,090 to multiple public community colleges, public technical institutes, public state colleges and independent school districts for programs that focus on supporting high-demand occupations through the Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant program.

“This significant investment by TWC in our future workforce will help provide economic opportunities for Texans,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Providing training opportunities in high demand jobs will continue the development of new industries in our state.”

The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education programs or courses leading to a license, certificate or post-secondary degree. The equipment must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

“By giving students the opportunity to train and learn on the same equipment they will use in the field, JET grants ensure that the future workforce of Texas is equipped with the skills necessary to be competitive,” said Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez.

The JET Advisory Board was established to assist TWC in administering these grants. The six-member board meets at least once each quarter, or as needed, to review applications and make recommendations on grant awards.

“Congratulations to all of the JET Grant recipients,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Employers and educators, working together, will positively impact the Texas workforce, by giving Texas students the tools they need to advance their skills and meet the high demands of the 21st century.”

For more information on the JET Program, visit texasworkforce.org/jet or email jetgrants@twc.state.tx.us.

The Jobs and Education for Texans grant recipients are:

Community, Technical and State Colleges

Alamo Community College District-Palo Alto College - $262,105- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 100 students with training in the occupation of transportation, storage, and distribution manager.

Alvin Community College - $256,309- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 200 students with training in the occupation of registered nurse.

College of the Mainland - $77,282- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 150 students with training in the occupation of registered nurse.

Dallas County Community College District-Cedar Valley College - $265,492- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 196 students with training in the occupation of electrical and electronical engineering technician.

Del Mar College - $283,381- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 414 students with training in the occupation of registered nurse.

Frank Phillips College - $282,589- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 80 students with training in the occupation of control and valve installer and repairer.

Laredo Community College - $292,846- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 197 students with training in the occupation of registered nurse.

Lee College - $100,857- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 200 students with training in the occupation of petroleum pump system operator, refinery operator, and gauger.

Ranger College - $282,420- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 130 students with training in the occupation of electro-mechanical technician.

Temple College - $115,726- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 135 students with training in the occupation of registered nurse.

Texarkana College - $187,499- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 207 students with training in the occupation of registered nurse.

Texas State Technical College - $193,094- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 140 students with training in the occupation of electrical and electronical engineering technician.

Independent School Districts

Benavides ISD - $267,890- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 126 students with training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

Boles ISD - $70,519- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 55 students with training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

Cleburne ISD - $90,388- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 126 students with training in the occupation of bus & truck mechanic & diesel engine specialist.

Community ISD - $300,000- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 125 students with training in the occupation of electro-mechanical technician.

Corpus Christi ISD - $284,976- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 680 students with training in the occupation of licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse.

Danbury ISD - $262,863- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 166 students with training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

El Paso ISD - $72,886 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 265 students with training in the occupation of computer network support specialist.

Huntington ISD - $176,032- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 154 students with training in the occupation of registered nurse.

La Feria ISD - $238,545- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 232 students with training in the occupation of health technologists and technician.

La Joya ISD - $247,126- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 130 students with training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

Lancaster ISD - $233,939- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 130 students with training in the occupation of electrical and electronical engineering technician.

Laredo ISD - $266,906- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 150 students with training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

Mercedes ISD - $192,833- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 60 students with training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

Newton ISD - $282,851- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 79 students with training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

Palestine ISD - $196,168- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 200 students with training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

Petersburg ISD - $102,638- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 76 students with training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD - $269,624- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 140 students with training in the occupation of automotive service technician and mechanic.

Point Isabel ISD - $280,954- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 126 students with training in the occupation of licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse.

Raymondville ISD - $171,855- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 140 students with training in the occupation of registered nurse.

Rio Grande City CISD - $285,049- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 80 students with training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

Rio Hondo ISD - $227,269- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 76 students with training in the occupation of health technologist and technician.

Rockwall ISD - $130,399 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 689 students with training in the occupation of dental assistant.

San Antonio ISD - $121,809- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 200 students with training in the occupation of electrical and electronical engineering technician.

San Benito CISD - $218,491- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 85 students with training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

San Diego ISD - $47,168- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 76 students with training in the occupation of electrical and electronical engineering technician.

Silsbee ISD - $281,578- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 125 students with training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

Skidmore-Tynan ISD - $61,525- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 90 students with training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

Tahoka ISD - $43,639- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 28 students with training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

Weslaco ISD - $235,570- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 140 students with training in the occupation of automotive service technician and mechanic.

