Secondary CTE Data Reporting | Nebraska Department of Education

Blue Nebraska imageCareer and Technical Education data are collected to support the federal reporting requirements of the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act. All definitions for data elements, the data reporting calendar, and instructions for interfacing with ADVISER are available on the ADVISER Resources home page.

Key considerations when reporting CTE data

The due date for these data are June 15th. There is an audit window from June 15-June 30th when data must be finalized.

  • Data submissions include grades 7-12 in districts that offer career and technical education courses
  • Concentrators are determined by evaluating the number of intermediate and capstone level courses in which the student earned credit within a specific career cluster – these calculations are made automatically within ADVISER. Unlike under Perkins IV, districts will not need to identify concentrators.
  • Course codes must be accurate for CTE data to be calculated correctly.

Data Elements

All secondary CTE data are reported through ADVISER. The data element unique to CTE is Element 12 and can be found within the ADVISER Data Elements handbook. However, all data elements (i.e. course codes) must be submitted for CTE data to be accurately collected in full.

Perkins V will still make use of post school survey data, so the Post Graduate Activity data elements will continue to be collected.

  • Data Element 12: Postgraduate Activity – these data elements are used to provide follow-up information on the concentrators that graduated in the previous year. More information on obtaining follow-up data can be found in the Graduate Follow-Up Approaches and Resources document within the “Resources” section to the left.

Helpful Links:

