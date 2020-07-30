DNR seeks applications for advisory committee on natural heritage

Minnesotans with a strong interest in the state’s native prairies, forests and wetlands and the diversity of plants and animals they support are invited to apply for membership on a key advisory committee.

The Department of Natural Resources is seeking people to fill four vacancies on the Commissioner’s Advisory Committee on Natural Heritage. Appointees will advise the DNR on issues related to sustaining the state’s natural heritage, biological diversity and ecosystem services.

Since 1966, the committee has made recommendations and given support to state scientific and natural areas that protect native plant and wildlife communities, including many rare species. The committee’s scope has expanded to advise other programs within the department’s Ecological and Water Resources Division, including nongame wildlife, Minnesota Biological Survey, native community management, rare resources, and terrestrial invasive species.

Any Minnesota resident with interest or expertise in sustaining the state’s natural heritage may apply online until 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Applicants should have knowledge, demonstrated dedication or experience related to natural area systems, conservation biology, ecology, geology, ecological education and outreach, natural resource management, protection of Minnesota's rare species, or marketing, communications or promotions focused on natural resources. The DNR is seeking representation from different parts of the state, as well as a diversity of ages, genders, ethnicities, abilities, orientations, recreational interests and education.

Appointees are expected to participate in five, 4-5 hour-long meetings per year plus one 1-2 day field trip. Members may also choose to participate in subcommittees or other roles. Meetings are typically held in St. Paul, with options for remote meeting participation. Appointees may request mileage reimbursement, but they are not paid or eligible for per diem. They must abide by requirements pertaining to potential conflicts of interest. The DNR commissioner will appoint committee members for terms of up to five years starting in January.

Interested applicants can learn more by visiting the committee’s website at mndnr.gov/cac.