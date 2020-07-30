Significant rainfall creates difficult conditions on state forest trails and roads

The fall’s heavy rains have made some forest roads and trails impassable. With firearms deer hunting season around the corner, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters to check forest trail and road conditions before they head out.

Steady rain is making it difficult to stay ahead of road and trail conditions in some areas, particularly in northern Minnesota where an average of 8 inches of rain has fallen in the last 30 days.

In northwestern Minnesota, rain has created water hazards over roads, deeply rutted trails, and washed out culverts.

As a result of the flooding and saturated conditions, many state forest roads and trails are closed or have weight limit restrictions. This ensures driver safety and prevents road damage. These conditions are expected to last for several weeks or more.

On roads and trails that remain open, drivers must use caution. Driving off the road, even to avoid mud puddles, can damage the road edge and surroundings.

Check road and trail conditions on the DNR’s temporary closures webpage.