Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,143 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Stalking & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE 

        

CASE#: 20A302768 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer                     

    

STATION: VSP Middlesex 

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 

  

DATE/TIME: July 2020 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Washington County 

VIOLATION: Stalking & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities  

  

ACCUSED: Stephen Harrington                                               

AGE: 50 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT 

   

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

In early July 2020 the Vermont State Police were contacted by a female who made allegations that Stephen Harrington was stalking her at her place of employment. The Vermont State Police began a month long investigation into the allegations. This investigation revealed Harrington had displayed a pattern of stalking the female. On 07/29/2020, Vermont State Police located Harrington, placed him under arrest, and transported him to the Middlesex Vermont State Police Barracks. Further investigation revealed Harrington had provided false information to law enforcement during the course of the investigation. He was processed and released with court conditions. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/30/2020 1230 hours         

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division 

MUG SHOT: Attached 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191

 

 

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Stalking & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.