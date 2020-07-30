Middlesex Barracks / Stalking & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302768

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: July 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Washington County

VIOLATION: Stalking & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

ACCUSED: Stephen Harrington

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In early July 2020 the Vermont State Police were contacted by a female who made allegations that Stephen Harrington was stalking her at her place of employment. The Vermont State Police began a month long investigation into the allegations. This investigation revealed Harrington had displayed a pattern of stalking the female. On 07/29/2020, Vermont State Police located Harrington, placed him under arrest, and transported him to the Middlesex Vermont State Police Barracks. Further investigation revealed Harrington had provided false information to law enforcement during the course of the investigation. He was processed and released with court conditions.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/30/2020 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191