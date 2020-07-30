Middlesex Barracks / Stalking & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302768
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: July 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Washington County
VIOLATION: Stalking & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
ACCUSED: Stephen Harrington
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In early July 2020 the Vermont State Police were contacted by a female who made allegations that Stephen Harrington was stalking her at her place of employment. The Vermont State Police began a month long investigation into the allegations. This investigation revealed Harrington had displayed a pattern of stalking the female. On 07/29/2020, Vermont State Police located Harrington, placed him under arrest, and transported him to the Middlesex Vermont State Police Barracks. Further investigation revealed Harrington had provided false information to law enforcement during the course of the investigation. He was processed and released with court conditions.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/30/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex
802-229-9191