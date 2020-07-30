Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A403807

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Figueroa                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/29/2020 at 2030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wesley Rd in Concord, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Howard Noyes                                                

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/29/2020 at approximately 2030 hours, Vermont State Police received a call

for a domestic disturbance. Troopers responded to the residence and spoke with

the parties involved. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the

accused, Howard Noyes, assaulted a household member causing pain and injury.

Noyes was arrested and transported to St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for

processing. Noyes was lodged at Northeastern Correctional Facility.

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2020 at 12:30 pm            

COURT: Essex County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

