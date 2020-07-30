St Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A403807
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Figueroa
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/29/2020 at 2030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wesley Rd in Concord, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Howard Noyes
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/29/2020 at approximately 2030 hours, Vermont State Police received a call
for a domestic disturbance. Troopers responded to the residence and spoke with
the parties involved. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the
accused, Howard Noyes, assaulted a household member causing pain and injury.
Noyes was arrested and transported to St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for
processing. Noyes was lodged at Northeastern Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2020 at 12:30 pm
COURT: Essex County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.